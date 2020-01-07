PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The natural gas industry is booming, with gas well sites popping up all over.

But KDKA has learned that some local workers are being laid off and more may lose their jobs.

The number of drilling rigs in Pennsylvania has dropped, and there have been more than 400 job cuts by EQT, Range Resources and CNX in the natural gas industry.

But one expert said it isn’t all doom and gloom.

Washington County Chamber of Commerce President Jeff Kotula said the problem may not be with the industry but rather getting the gas to market due to a lack of infrastructure.

“It means pipelines, it means a delivery system,” Kotula said. “I would also argue that we can export more gas to other states and other countries, which would help to get that surplus down.”

Marcellus Shale Coalition President David Spigelmyer said there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“While we have seen a downturn in the upstream jobs, the people drilling for natural gas, that benefits of that supply, are reaping huge rewards for our Commonwealth,” Spigelmyer said.