



GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – The new Westmoreland County sheriff claims he came into work on his first day to find his office absolutely trashed.

Sheriff James Albert says when he arrived to work for his first day, he found a mess — arrest warrants blocking the door, trash thrown about and dirty uniforms piled up under a DVD of the movie “Paul Blart: Mall Cop.”

Photos show overflowing shelves, open drawers and boxes piled high.

The previous sheriff, Jonathan Held, denies trashing the office and suggested Albert faked the situation.

Westmoreland County’s new sheriff finds his office trashed when he goes to work his first day. The old sheriff says “It wasn’t me” You’ll hear from both sides tonight on KDKA News at 5 and 6 pic.twitter.com/Rqgo6LeGQz — Ross Guidotti (@RossGuidotti) January 7, 2020

Albert, a retired district judge and Democrat, defeated Held, a Republican, in a contentious race for sheriff during last year’s November elections.

The win came as Held is waiting for a retrial on public corruption charges.

