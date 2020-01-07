  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Ross Guidotti
Filed Under:James Albert, Jonathan Held, Local TV, Ross Guidotti, Sheriff, Westmoreland County


GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – The new Westmoreland County sheriff claims he came into work on his first day to find his office absolutely trashed.

Sheriff James Albert says when he arrived to work for his first day, he found a mess — arrest warrants blocking the door, trash thrown about and dirty uniforms piled up under a DVD of the movie “Paul Blart: Mall Cop.”

(Photo Credit: Sheriff James Albert)

(Photo Credit: Sheriff James Albert)

Photos show overflowing shelves, open drawers and boxes piled high.

The previous sheriff, Jonathan Held, denies trashing the office and suggested Albert faked the situation.

Albert, a retired district judge and Democrat, defeated Held, a Republican, in a contentious race for sheriff during last year’s November elections.

(Photo Credit: Sheriff James Albert)

(Photo Credit: Sheriff James Albert)

The win came as Held is waiting for a retrial on public corruption charges.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

