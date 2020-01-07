PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins will wear a decal on their helmets to honor the son of co-owner Ron Burkle.
On Tuesday, the team announced that the players will wear Andrew Burkle’s initials, ACB, on their helmets for Tuesday night’s against the Las Vegas Golden Knights.
People Magazine first reported the 27-year-old was found dead Monday in his Beverly Hills apartment.
While authorities have yet to officially identify him, People reports, the Burkle family released a statement to the magazine asking for privacy and remembering Andrew as a “young man full of life.”
Andrew worked as a producer with a film company in Los Angeles.
Penguins players will wear Andrew’s initials, ‘ACB’, on their helmets when they play the Golden Knights later tonight. pic.twitter.com/I9qQ3uMuyg
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 8, 2020
