PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Public Schools is now seeking proposals for four unused buildings and more than 20 acres of vacant land.

The oldest of all the buildings is the Horace Mann School. With its fire red brick, neighbors say it was built like a battle ship.

The school, which towers over the Marshall Shadeland neighborhood, was built in 1874 and closed in 2006.

Pittsburgh Public Schools’ agent, Fourth River Development LLC, says the district is seeking “creative, broad-based and competitive proposals” from bidders who would agree to buy and redevelop the properties.

The list of criteria for redevelopment proposals include “complementing” surrounding properties, providing opportunities for the community and financially benefiting the district, as well as the community.

“These properties represent an opportunity for the School District to turn unused and surplus assets into revenue for educational and operational purposes as the market for these types of properties has improved significantly in the City of Pittsburgh over the past years,” said Pat Morosetti of Fourth River Development.

The deadline for proposals is Feb. 14 at noon.