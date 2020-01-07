



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Snow chances make their way back into the forecast for some places today.

At this point, it looks like snow will be confined to Fayette County over to Westmoreland County and to the east. Snow totals are not looking very impressive at this time, with there being a Winter Weather Advisory from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for Somerset and Bedford counties.

Snow will be moving into portions of Northern WV, Western Maryland, and PA over the next few hours. Expect 3+ inches in the higher elevations. Below are the expected onset and end times for the snow. #PAwx #WVwx #MDwx pic.twitter.com/tqp6VORFBn — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) January 7, 2020

It appears we will see a lull in snow overnight before we begin to see lake effect snow showers and the potential for some decent snow squalls on Wednesday. This is when most will see some snow.

These snow showers could impact the morning rush with quick bursts of snow.

There may be a school delay or two, but anything we see likely will not be widespread.

