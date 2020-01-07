



MONONGAHELA, Pa. (KDKA) — A 16-year-old who allegedly wore a creepy mask while attacking another teen with an aluminum bat during a robbery has been arrested.

Christopher Urista hid from the police for nearly a month but was arrested.

“Our officer received a notification through 911 that the defendant was located in the city of Washington and they requested verification of the warrant,” Monongahela Police Department Chief Kevin Harris said.

The warrant for his arrest accuses Urista of teaming up with 14-year-old Jamie Delmar Watkins and allegedly breaking into Stephen Whately’s Monongahela apartment in December.

The two allegedly beat 19-year-old Whatley with a baseball bat while wearing black masks.

“I woke up, and there was kids in my house with masks,” Whatley told KDKA in December. “The one was asking for everything.”

Whatley tried to fight back, but Urista allegedly beat him unconscious with an aluminum bat.

Police later located the aluminum bat, the masks and a staple gun.

Watkins was picked up by the police a short time after the alleged robbery.

Both teens are charged as adults and face a long list of charges, including attempted homicide.