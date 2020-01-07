PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rascal Flatts is embarking on their farewell tour this summer, and Pittsburgh is on the list.
The superstar country band appeared on CBS This Morning where they announced their “Rascal Flatts Farewell: Life Is Highway Tour” to mark their 20th anniversary.
The tour will kick off in June with the first concert in Indianapolis.
They make their Pittsburgh stop on June 27 at the newly named S&T Bank Music Park in Burgettstown.
This year, and this tour, is all about YOU. Register for first access to tickets and leave a Flatts memory on the fan wall at https://t.co/8qc5sCvI6i
— Rascal Flatts (@rascalflatts) January 7, 2020
Tickets for the farewell tour will be available first as part of the Live Nation Country Megaticket.
For more information, visit Rascal Flatts’ website at this link.
You must log in to post a comment.