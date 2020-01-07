Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Researchers say if you want to slow the aging process, run a marathon.
According to the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, training and completion of a marathon for the first time is associated with a reduction in blood pressure and aortic stiffening.
That is equivalent to a four-year reduction in vascular age.
The greatest benefits were seen in older, slower male runners with higher blood pressure.
The Pittsburgh Marathon is less than four months away on Sunday, May 3.
If you would like to register, visit their website here.
