SCOTT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Scott Township Police are asking for the public’s help finding the person behind a series of thefts.
Police say the suspect is responsible for several smash and grabs from vehicles in the Pittsburgh area.
Police say the person then used the victim’s stolen identities to cash personal checks at banks all over the area.
They released surveillance photos of the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle, a white Jeep Grand Cherokee, on their Facebook page.
Police say several thousand dollars has been stolen so far.
If you have any information, Scott Township Police want to hear from you.
