PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A familiar faced has been signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On Tuesday, the Steelers announced they signed former Pitt Panthers running back Darrin Hall to a reserve/future contract.

In October, the team signed Hall to its practice squad.

Hall played four seasons with the Panthers, from 2015-2018. In his time at Pitt, he rushed for 2,189 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Hall was an undrafted free agent out of Pitt in 2019, spending time with the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers.

