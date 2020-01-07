Filed Under:Hockey, Local TV, NHL, Pittsburgh Penguins


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry and defenseman Kris Letang were selected to play in the 2020 NHL All-Star Game.

The two will represent the Metropolitan Division, announced Tuesday by the NHL.

Jarry will serve as the replacement for Columbus’ Joonas Korpisalo and Letang will replace injured teammates Jake Guentzel.

It is Jarry’s first All-Star selection, coming in a season when he has a record of 13-6-1.

Letang will soon play in his sixth career All-Star Game, surpassing Paul Coffey for the most appearances by a Pittsburgh defenseman.

