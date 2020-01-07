PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry and defenseman Kris Letang were selected to play in the 2020 NHL All-Star Game.
The two will represent the Metropolitan Division, announced Tuesday by the NHL.
Jarry will serve as the replacement for Columbus’ Joonas Korpisalo and Letang will replace injured teammates Jake Guentzel.
Hey now, you’re an All-Star.
Congratulations to Tristan Jarry and Kris Letang on being named to the #NHLAllStar Game.
Details: https://t.co/JIioM0gtfT pic.twitter.com/dSW1cUlmd7
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 8, 2020
It is Jarry’s first All-Star selection, coming in a season when he has a record of 13-6-1.
Letang will soon play in his sixth career All-Star Game, surpassing Paul Coffey for the most appearances by a Pittsburgh defenseman.
You must log in to post a comment.