JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) – A large water main break is causing “active damage” in Jefferson Hills.
On Twitter, Allegheny County reported a “large water main break” just before noon Tuesday.
Jefferson Hills: 100 block Snee Drive – large water break with active damage; police and fire on scene.
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) January 7, 2020
The break, on the 100 block of Snee Drive in the borough of Jefferson Hills, has “active damage,” the county says.
Police and fire crews were on the scene responding.
One house was damaged as water sprayed directly onto the home. The homeowner says there are 2 to 3 inches of water on the first floor and 2 to 3 feet of water in the basement.
It’s unclear if any water service is impacted at this time.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.