MURRYSVILLE (KDKA) — Fire forced one person from their Westmoreland County home in the middle of the night.

It started around 2:30 a.m. at a home on School Road, near Foxwood Court in Murrysville.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

A fire official on the scene told KDKA that the fire started in a room with a fireplace.

The person living there was able to get out unharmed, along with two dogs.

There’s some smoke and water damage to the home.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

