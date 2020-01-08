Comments
MURRYSVILLE (KDKA) — Fire forced one person from their Westmoreland County home in the middle of the night.
It started around 2:30 a.m. at a home on School Road, near Foxwood Court in Murrysville.
A fire official on the scene told KDKA that the fire started in a room with a fireplace.
The person living there was able to get out unharmed, along with two dogs.
There’s some smoke and water damage to the home.
