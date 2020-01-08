  • KDKA TVOn Air

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) — Officials say a woman is charged after animals were found starved to death inside her old apartment.

Dominique Lynn Cronin, 22, is facing multiple counts of aggravated animal cruelty and neglect.

State Police said she abandoned two cats and a dog in an apartment with no food or water.

They made the discovery at an apartment in Washington County.

They said she left the animals behind when she moved to Fayette County.

The animals were left alone for a month.

