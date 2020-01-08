



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A new movie starring Kristen Stewart has been announced, and hundreds of paid extras are needed when it comes to film in Pittsburgh.

“The Happiest Season” was announced Wednesday. Hundreds of background actors are needed in the Pittsburgh and greater Pittsburgh area.

The casting company says it’s looking for kids, teens, adults and senior citizens of all ethnicity.

Roles for extras include “Pittsburgh pedestrians and city folk,” restaurant patrons, college frat boys and country club attendees.

Filming will take place mid-January through February.

According to the company, the film features the story of a woman named Abby, played by Stewart, whose plan to propose to her girlfriend Harper, played by Mackenzie Davis, is thwarted when she discovers Harper hasn’t come out yet to her family.

For more information, including how to apply, you can visit Movie Casting PGH’s website.