



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — According to reports, former WPIAL standout Phil Jurkovec is looking to leave the Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame insider Tom Loy reports that Jurkovec has entered the transfer portal on Wednesday.

“BREAKING: Notre Dame quarterback Phil Jurkovec has entered the Transfer Portal and is looking to leave the Fighting Irish football program.”

Jurkovec is a former four-star recruit. He was rated as the fourth-best dual threat QB and 83rd-best overall player in the 2018 recruiting class according to the CBS 247 Composite rankings.

He played in the Army All-American Bowl and chose the Fighting Irish over scholarship offers from Alabama, Clemson, Kentucky, Michigan State, North Carolina, Ohio State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee UCLA, Wisconsin and others in 2018.

During his time at Pine-Richland, Jurkovec threw for 8,202 total passing yards and 71 touchdown passes, while completing 68.4 percent of his throws. He also rushed for 2,942 yards. He is only the second quarterback in Western Pennsylvania high school history to throw for 3,000 yards and rush for 1,000 in a single season.

As a freshman in South Bend, Jurkovec played in two games. As a sophomore, Jurkovec played in six games. He completed 12 of 15 throws for 222 yards and two scores. He also rushed for 130 yards.