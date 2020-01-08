PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– A former Steelers assistant for one of the best defenses in NFL history has died.

According to reports, George Perles, who served multiple roles on the Steelers in the 70s, passed away Tuesday at 85 years old due to complications from Parkinson’s Disease. He was living in East Lansing Michigan.

BREAKING: Former Michigan State football coach George Perles has passed away at the age of 85. pic.twitter.com/s3qArhvUzA — Alex Sims (@WLNSAlexSims) January 8, 2020

Perles began his coaching career at Michigan State University as a defensive line coach from 1959-1970. He then joined the Steelers in the same role from 1972-1977. He served as Pittsburgh’s defensive coordinator in 1978, and transitioned to the assistant head coach from 1979-1982. He won four titles with the Steelers as an assistant.

For one season of the USFL, Perles served as the head coach of the Philadelphia Stars. The next season, he became the head coach of Michigan State football program and stayed there until 1994. He won two Big Ten titles in 1987 and 1990.