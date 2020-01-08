Comments
CLARION, Pa. (KDKA) – Investigators say 12 vehicles were involved in a large crash on I-80 in Clarion County.
Multiple tractor trailers, a PennDOT truck and several cars were involved in the pile-up. At least one person was taken to Clarion Hospital.
The road was closed between the Shippenville and Knox exits while the scene was cleared. Shortly after 3:30 p.m., PennDOT announced that all of I-80 has reopened.
PennDOT also temporarily placed a 45 mph restriction on I-80 for all motorists.
I-80 near Grove City was one of the major roadways under a Snow Squall Warning Wednesday.
You must log in to post a comment.