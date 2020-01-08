  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMCriminal Minds
    10:00 PMCriminal Minds
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Findlay Township, Imperial, Local TV, Route 30, Water Main Break

IMPERIAL, Pa. (KDKA) – A water main break on Route 30 has knocked out water service for most of Imperial and is spilling a large amount of water onto the road.

The Findlay Township Police say a water main break on Route 30 in Findlay Township is impacting water service for most of Imperial.

The main break is also causing a large amount of water on the roadway, so police are advising motorists to use caution. One lane is currently closed.

Water service will be out indefinitely.

Police say Findlay Township Municipal Authority is looking at the problem.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments