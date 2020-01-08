Comments
IMPERIAL, Pa. (KDKA) – A water main break on Route 30 has knocked out water service for most of Imperial and is spilling a large amount of water onto the road.
The Findlay Township Police say a water main break on Route 30 in Findlay Township is impacting water service for most of Imperial.
The main break is also causing a large amount of water on the roadway, so police are advising motorists to use caution. One lane is currently closed.
Water service will be out indefinitely.
Police say Findlay Township Municipal Authority is looking at the problem.
