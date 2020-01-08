  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:10 AMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allegheny County Jail, Anthony Miller, Corrections Officers, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News


ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — An inmate at the Allegheny County Jail is facing new charges after he allegedly threw urine at a guard and punched him in the face before biting a second guard.

Anthony Miller is accused of attacking the two corrections officers at the jail on Monday.

Police say Miller threw urine at a guard and then punched and elbowed him when he entered the cell.

He also bit a second guard during the fight, police said.

Both officers are OK.

Miller is accused of killing a 90-year-old man in Greenfield last month.

Comments