ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — An inmate at the Allegheny County Jail is facing new charges after he allegedly threw urine at a guard and punched him in the face before biting a second guard.
Anthony Miller is accused of attacking the two corrections officers at the jail on Monday.
Police say Miller threw urine at a guard and then punched and elbowed him when he entered the cell.
He also bit a second guard during the fight, police said.
Both officers are OK.
Miller is accused of killing a 90-year-old man in Greenfield last month.
