



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local science teacher has been nominated for honors by the National Hockey League.

The NHL has named Avonworth Middle School science teacher Megan Campedel as a nominee for the NHL’s Most Valuable Teacher of the Month. Her classrooom team is the Pittsburgh Penguins, of course! She is one of 12 teachers in North America that were nominated.

Avonworth Middle School science teacher Megan Campedel is a nominee for the NHL's Most Valuable Teacher of the Month. Please vote for Megan here! https://t.co/S7RCW8OvdF Retweet, share, etc. and help Megan get votes! Way to go Megan!!! pic.twitter.com/17Hzs8KkhX — Avonworth District (@Avonworthschool) January 7, 2020

Campedel has been a teacher at Avonworth for six years, teaching 8th grade science. She says she has used Future Goals in her classroom for the last five years. Future Goals is the nation’s leading critical skills education platform, that teaches important skills with a STEM sports curriculum that helps prepare kids for success in life. Using the fast-paced, exciting game of hockey as a STEM learning vehicle, the program helps students understand the real world applications of science and math principles.

In addition to being a teacher, Campedel serves as the junior varsity cheerleading coach as well as the figure skating coach for the North Park Skating Team.

You can vote for Megan Campedel on the NHL website.