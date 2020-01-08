



WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — New video has been released pertaining to the investigation of the deadly Pennsylvania Turnpike crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board released video on Wednesday that showed an up-close look at the wreckage from Sunday’s crash that killed five and injured 60.

NTSB investigators said there were no seat belts on the motor coach bus.

The NTSB dispatched Board Member Jennifer Homendy and a team of 13 are investigating.

First, the NTSB removed the motor coach bus and the cabs of two tractor-trailers from the scene of the accident.

They then towed them to a parking lot where they are using drones as part of the investigation.

Back on the ground, the video shows what’s left of the mangled bus.

The entire back of the bus is ripped away and the impact also destroyed the right front of the bus.

Investigators will now look over every inch of the motor coach and they’ve already retrieved the engine control module.

They will try to download the data, hoping it sheds light on lingering questions.

A preliminary report is expected within the next 10 days, but the entire investigation could take up to two years.