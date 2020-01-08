Comments
HILL DISTRICT (KDKA) — Officials are investigating after a woman’s body was found outside a vacant home in the Hill District.
On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Police said they responded to a report of a possibly deceased woman in the 2200 block of Humber Way around 9 a.m.
Officials say they found a deceased woman outside the home.
Officials have not identified the woman or said how she may have died.
Police are investigating.
