HILL DISTRICT (KDKA) — Officials are investigating after a woman’s body was found outside a vacant home in the Hill District.

On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Police said they responded to a report of a possibly deceased woman in the 2200 block of Humber Way around 9 a.m.

Officials say they found a deceased woman outside the home.

Officials have not identified the woman or said how she may have died.

Police are investigating.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

