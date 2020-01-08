PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Jeff Capel will continue to lead the Panthers plenty of years to come.

The University of Pittsburgh announced a two-year extension for the Men’s Basketball head coach on Wednesday.

The extension keeps Capel signed through the 2026-27 season with the Panthers.

“I am grateful for the commitment Chancellor Gallagher and Director of Athletics Heather Lyke have shown to the Pitt Men’s Basketball program and to me. We have outstanding leadership and support at the University of Pittsburgh,” said Capel. “I am excited about the direction of our basketball program as we continue to build a sustainable winning culture in the Atlantic Coast Conference. We will continue to give 100 percent of ourselves as we represent Pitt on the court, in the classroom and in the community.”

“In a short time, I have seen Coach Capel and his staff provide Pitt basketball with the opportunity to succeed at the highest level because of their work ethic, basketball acumen and belief in building this program the right way with the right people,” said Director of Athletics Heather Lyke. “What has impressed me most with Coach Capel is the genuine relationships he has developed with our student-athletes and he and his staff’s ability to make our student-athletes better players and people. These relationships are an early indicator of the long term success they will have together.”

Pitt takes on ACC foe North Carolina Wednesday night in Chapel Hill.