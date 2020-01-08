  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have released their All-Star uniform look for 2020.

Goalie Tristan Jarry and defenseman Kris Letang will be donning the jerseys for the festivities.

New threads for @tjarry35 and @Letang_58. 💯

Forward Jake Guentzel was the lone Penguin selected to the All-Star Game initially, but was sidelined with shoulder surgery on the same day that will keep him out 4-6 months for recovery.

The NHL All-Star Game takes place from St. Louis on Saturday, January 25th.

