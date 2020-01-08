



MONONGAHELA, Pa. (KDKA) – Public viewing hours begin this evening for the Rostraver paramedic who died responding to a crash on I-70.

State police say paramedic supervisor Matthew Smelser was on the scene of a crash on I-70 Sunday when an ambulance was hit by another vehicle. Smelser was killed in the accident.

If the measure of a man comes when he’s gone and is mourned, the growing memorial outside of Rostraver West Newton’s ambulance station indicates Matt Smelser was an exceptional human being.

Now the long road of saying goodbye to Smelser continues Wednesday evening with calling hours.

Rostraver West Newton Emergency Services say public viewings will be held until 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday at Marshall Marra Funeral Home in Monongahela. An EMS memorial service will also be held Thursday, starting at 7 p.m.

Afterwards, the Rostraver West Newton Emergency Services is inviting family, friends, colleagues and first responders to a “time of friendship” at the Rostraver Ice Garden.