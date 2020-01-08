



— A 93-year-old man upset about water damage at his Las Vegas apartment was caught on camera shooting the manager of his residential complex, authorities said.

Surveillance video released by police shows Robert Thomas pulled a Glock 9mm handgun out of his coat while talking to two employees inside an office at the Vista Del Valle complex.

A female employee sitting at the front desk convinced Thomas to let her leave the building, police said.

About 30 seconds after the female employee left, Thomas allegedly shot Eric Koenigsberg, the manager of the complex who was sitting in a chair, CBS affiliate KLAS reported. Koenigsberg fell out of his chair to the ground.

After another 40 seconds, Thomas was seen firing a second shot at Koenigsberg, who was still lying on the ground.

Roughly 15 seconds later, an officer arrived at the scene, ordered Thomas to drop his gun, fired a shot through the glass of the front door and then tackled Thomas to the ground, Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman said.

The officer’s bullet missed Thomas, who was treated at a hospital for minor injuries and released into police custody.

Thomas faces charges of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, discharging a firearm within a structure, burglary, and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

Koenigsberg was treated for his injuries, which were both in the leg. He has been released from the hospital.