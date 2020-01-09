Comments
BROWNSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – Activities and classes are canceled in the Brownsville Area School District after a gas leak.
The director of buildings and grounds for the Brownsville Area School District says all activities and classes at all schools will be canceled Thursday and Friday.
A gas leak was discovered Thursday after school had let out.
The district did not release any additional details.
The Brownsville Area School District covers parts of both Fayette and Washington counties.
