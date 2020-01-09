



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One of the things meteorologists in the Pittsburgh area hear a lot in the wintertime is “There was much more snow when I was a kid.”

So far this season, we are 5.3 inches below average for snowfall. As of Jan. 8, we picked up 8.1 inches for this season.

If you are going to compare your childhood to this one season, which still has more snow than the same time last year, KDKA meteorologist Ray Petlin could see where you are coming from.

KDKA meteorologist Ray Petelin wanted to dig deeper into this to see how much snow there was “back in the day.”

To break this down, data was separated by decades, starting with 1900.

When you look at the snowfall this way, you can see that those who were kids in the 1960s did see more snow.

That was the snowiest decade since 1900, with 541.1 inches of snowfall over that 10-year stretch.

One thing you will notice on this graph, though, is that 2010-19 was the second snowiest decade.

It lagged behind the snowiest decade by almost 50 inches, but that really isn’t much over the span of a decade.

If you were a kid in the 1960s, KDKA meteorologist Ray Petelin agrees with you that there was more snow “back then.”

Everyone else has seen more snow over the last 10 years.

