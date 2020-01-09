Comments
UNIONTOWN (KDKA) — Dozens of people lit candles and prayed in honor of a Uniontown woman killed in an apparent murder-suicide on New Year’s Day.
Friends and family spoke Thursday at a vigil about what they remembered about Tina Allen.
According to Fayette County District Attorney Richard Bower, 62-year-old William Allen shot and killed his wife, 61-year-old Tina Allen before turning the gun on himself.
Tina is being remembered as a well-respected member of the Uniontown community.
She ran for public office. Once for tax collector, and most recently ran in the general election as a Republican for Clerk of Courts in Fayette County.
