  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:10 AMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fayette County, Local TV, Murder Suicide, North Union Township, Uniontown


UNIONTOWN (KDKA) — Dozens of people lit candles and prayed in honor of a Uniontown woman killed in an apparent murder-suicide on New Year’s Day.

Friends and family spoke Thursday at a vigil about what they remembered about Tina Allen.

According to Fayette County District Attorney Richard Bower, 62-year-old William Allen shot and killed his wife, 61-year-old Tina Allen before turning the gun on himself.

Tina is being remembered as a well-respected member of the Uniontown community.

She ran for public office. Once for tax collector, and most recently ran in the general election as a Republican for Clerk of Courts in Fayette County.

Comments