



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you are from Pittsburgh, you will love the next Penguins theme night scheduled at PPG Paints Arena!

The team is set to hold a “Pittsburgh Theme Night” on January 14th against the Minnesota Wild.

“An 8-foot parking chair and the Clarks? Yeah, that makes for an epic Pittsburgh Theme Night (with jimmies on top!) We thought we’d test the players’ knowledge of ‘Pittsburghese’… Can you tell Lafferty and Aston-Reese have family ties to Pittsburgh? 😉”

Hometown favorite The Clarks will be performing during both intermissions of the game as well as a special postgame concert for the fans in attendance.

Multiple Pittsburgh mascots, including the Pirate Parrot, Steely McBeam and Kenny the Kangaroo will be roaming the concourse with Iceburgh.

Fans will have an opportunity to take a picture with an 8-foot “Pittsburgh Parking Chair” that will be on display.

Plenty of other action is scheduled for the contest on the 14th. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 p.m.