PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two prominent Steelers will not be making the trip to Orlando to take part in the Pro Bowl this year.
The NFL announced center Maurkice Pouncey and guard David DeCastro will miss the Pro Bowl with injuries.
“Pro Bowl replacements: #Browns OG Joel Bitonio will replace #Steelers OG David DeCastro, #Panthers OG Trai Turner will replace #Eagles OG Brandon Brooks, #Colts Center Ryan Kelly is replacing #Steelers Center Maurkice Pouncey.”
Browns guard Joel Bitonio replaces DeCastro, while Colts center Ryan Kelly takes Pouncey’s spot.
Linebacker T.J. Watt, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and defensive lineman Cam Heyward are still slated to represent the Steelers at the game. A total of five Steelers made the roster initially.
The 2020 NFL Pro Bowl takes place at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on January 27th at 3:00 p.m.
