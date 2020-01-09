



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Brrrrr, it’s cold out there, but here’s the thing, the past 24 hours have been the most seasonal weather we have seen so far this year.

It won’t last long as today’s high will be nearly 10 degrees above the normal high for this time of the year.

Yesterday, we saw temperatures sliding all day long. Today, will be the opposite of that as the daily high temperature will likely be hit just before midnight, and should be in the mid-40s.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

We keep seeing temperatures going up from there.

Friday’s highs will likely hit the mid-50s, with 60s expected now for highs on Saturday.

We stay unseasonably warm through the middle of next week with a return of more normal weather expected to move in for the next weekend.

KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley says get out and enjoy the mild weather over the next week, as it may be the most comfortable weather we have for some time.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.