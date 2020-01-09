SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — State police in Lawrence County are investigating after a pregnant Texas Longhorn cow was shot and killed in Slippery Rock Township.

According to police, the owner of the cow had been feeding her in an attempt to get her back into a fenced-in area along Copper Road.

When the owner went to put feed out just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, police say he found the cow dead.

Investigators say the cow was killed near the feeding area.

A veterinarian was called in and determined she had a gunshot wound to the left side of her body.

The unborn calf also died as a result of the shooting.

State police are asking anyone with information on this animal cruelty case to contact their New Castle barracks at 724-598-2211.