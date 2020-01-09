PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pirates have reportedly signed a free agent outfielder to the MLB club.
According to Adam Berry of MLB.com, the Bucs signed 28-year-old outfielder Guillermo Heredia.
Sources: The Pirates have agreed to a Major League deal with free agent outfielder Guillermo Heredia. Heredia, known as a strong defender and a good clubhouse presence, was non-tendered by the Rays last month.
— Adam Berry (@adamdberry) January 9, 2020
Heredia has played four seasons in the MLB, including last season with the Tampa Bay Rays and three years with the Seattle Mariners. The outfielder has a career batting average of .240 with 234 hits, 17 home runs and six stolen bases.
