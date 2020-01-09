Filed Under:Guillermo Heredia, MLB, Pittsburgh Pirates, Pittsburgh Sports, seattle mariners, Tampa Bay Rays

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pirates have reportedly signed a free agent outfielder to the MLB club.

According to Adam Berry of MLB.com, the Bucs signed 28-year-old outfielder Guillermo Heredia.

“Sources: The Pirates have agreed to a Major League deal with free agent outfielder Guillermo Heredia. Heredia, known as a strong defender and a good clubhouse presence, was non-tendered by the Rays last month.”

Heredia has played four seasons in the MLB, including last season with the Tampa Bay Rays and three years with the Seattle Mariners. The outfielder has a career batting average of .240 with 234 hits, 17 home runs and six stolen bases.

Comments