By Lindsay Ward
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Crash, Fuel Spill, Lindsay Ward, Millvale, Route 28, Shaler Area School District, Tractor Trailer


MILLVALE (KDKA) — Route 28 is now reopened, just in time for the bulk of the Thursday morning rush hour, after an overnight tractor trailer crash shut down the inbound side of the busy roadway.

The tractor trailer slammed into a barrier around 2 a.m.

The impact left a hole in the gas tank and knocked a few tires off the rig.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

First responders and PennDOT crews were on scene for hours, cleaning up the fuel spill and getting the truck towed away.

During that time, the southbound side of Route 28 was closed at the Millvale off-ramp.

Drivers were being detoured off Route 28 at the Millvale exit, and back on near the 40th Street Bridge.

However, the road is now fully back open.

Drivers are being warned to expect delays in the area.

The superintendent of the Shaler Area School District was also concerned around the closure.

He tweeted this morning that the traffic from the closure could cause some buses being delayed picking up students.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments