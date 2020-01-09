



MILLVALE (KDKA) — Route 28 is now reopened, just in time for the bulk of the Thursday morning rush hour, after an overnight tractor trailer crash shut down the inbound side of the busy roadway.

The tractor trailer slammed into a barrier around 2 a.m.

The impact left a hole in the gas tank and knocked a few tires off the rig.

First responders and PennDOT crews were on scene for hours, cleaning up the fuel spill and getting the truck towed away.

During that time, the southbound side of Route 28 was closed at the Millvale off-ramp.

Drivers were being detoured off Route 28 at the Millvale exit, and back on near the 40th Street Bridge.

However, the road is now fully back open.

Both lanes now open on part of Rte. 28 South. They were closed for hours due to a tractor trailer crashing into a barrier earlier this morning. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/Uqc0iK6TnE — Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) January 9, 2020

Drivers are being warned to expect delays in the area.

The superintendent of the Shaler Area School District was also concerned around the closure.

🚧The closure of Rt. 28 South and posted detour could cause traffic delays and congestion in the area around the @ShalerArea Bus Gardge. Buses may be running slightly behind schedule as they navigate the heavier than usual traffic. 🚌 https://t.co/MzqP0CBOTY — 𝗗𝗿. 𝗕𝗿𝘆𝗮𝗻 𝗘. 𝗢’𝗕𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗸 (@oblackb) January 9, 2020

He tweeted this morning that the traffic from the closure could cause some buses being delayed picking up students.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.