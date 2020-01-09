PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An investigation has been launched after a hidden camera was found in an employee restroom at West Penn Hospital.

Allegheny Health Network said on Thursday that the hidden camera was recently discovered. The hospital security’s team immediately began investigating and police were notified.

The suspect has been identified, AHN says, and will be prosecuted “accordingly.”

The hospital is working with police to get any photographs or video taken and victims will be notified.

A statement released by AHN ends by saying: “We place the highest priority on safeguarding the privacy and dignity of our employees, patients and visitors, and are appalled that such a reprehensible act was committed on our campus.”

A spokeswoman for AHN told KDKA’s Meghan Schiller that at this time she can’t say whether patients could also access this bathroom or if it required a key-card swipe for access. She also did not say when charges are expected to be filed.

