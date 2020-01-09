



HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A Westmoreland Couple will stand trial on charges of child and animal neglect after four boys and four animals were found living in unimaginable filth.

Cloyd and Melissa Zimmerman appeared in court Thursday morning.

A call about a dog bite led humane officers and Westmoreland County sheriff deputies to a home on the 200 block of North Drive in Hempfield Township.

Four animals were found inside living in disgusting conditions, but four little boys, who officials say were covered in urine and feces, were also discovered in the mess.

WATCH: KDKA’s Ross Guidotti reports



The boys’ clothes were black from filth, their hands and feet were covered in black sludge and they were sleeping on a mattresses covered in feces and insects.

Officers say it was a scene unsuitable for human or animal habitation. The four animals — two cats and two dogs — received veterinary care and are expected to recover.

The children’s parents, 38-year-olds Cloyd and Melissa Zimmerman are charged with felony child and animal neglect.

Cloyd and Melissa were both freed on $25,000 and $50,000 unsecured bond.