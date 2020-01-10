Filed Under:Dirt Bikes, Local TV, Motorcross, Washington County


WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) — Officials are investigating after $40,000 worth of dirt bikes were stolen from a detached garage in Washington County.

On Friday, the Pennsylvania State Police said a resident reported that the bikes were stolen between Jan. 8-9.

The five motocross dirt bikes are valued at $40,000.

Officials said the dirt bikes were stolen from a detached garage along Amity Ridge Road.

The dirt bikes were: (2) 2020 white Husqvarna TC 85; 2019 white Husqvarna FC250; 2019 white Yamaha 249cc; 2019 blue Yamaha 249cc.

Call the PSP Troop B with any information.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Comments