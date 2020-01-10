WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) — Officials are investigating after $40,000 worth of dirt bikes were stolen from a detached garage in Washington County.
On Friday, the Pennsylvania State Police said a resident reported that the bikes were stolen between Jan. 8-9.
The five motocross dirt bikes are valued at $40,000.
Officials said the dirt bikes were stolen from a detached garage along Amity Ridge Road.
The dirt bikes were: (2) 2020 white Husqvarna TC 85; 2019 white Husqvarna FC250; 2019 white Yamaha 249cc; 2019 blue Yamaha 249cc.
Call the PSP Troop B with any information.
Western Regional Auto Theft Task Force is assisting Troop B Washington Station with a burglary of a residential detached garage, located along Amity Ridge Rd, Amwell Township, Washington County. 5 motor-cross motorcycles. Please refer to attached memo pic.twitter.com/xuFrIFonLS
— TroopB (@PSPTroopBPIO) January 10, 2020
