



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – River Rescue tried to find the source of a sheen reported on the Allegheny River by the 62nd Street Bridge but were unable to detect anything.

Police say someone looking down on the Allegheny River from the 48th floor of the U.S. Steel Tower spotted a sheen just before 1 p.m. Friday.

It could be seen traveling downstream, police say. It was described as splotchy rather than a constant slick spot.

Police say it was seen around the Sixth Street Bridge up to about a quarter mile past the 62nd Street Bridge. Past that point, it began to dissipate.

A viewer who reported the sheen to KDKA sent photos.

The water around that area was too shallow for River Rescue to continue searching for the source. Their findings will be reported to the Coast Guard and EPA, police say.

The DEP says they also received and responded to reports of an oil sheen. They’ve been investigating potential sources in the area of the 62nd Street Bridge, but it’s hard to search without daylight.

