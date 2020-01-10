LEECHBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Allegheny Township Police say a suspected sexual predator, accused of targeting woman for 20 years, is now behind bars after surrendering to law enforcement officials Friday morning.

Eric Alan Wright, 47, of Leechburg, is facing more than 20 counts, ranging from open lewdness to sexual assault to sexual assault forcible rape. Police say there were multiple warrants out for his arrest.

Police say the investigation began when a possible sexual assault was reported in October 2019.

According to Allegheny County Police, as officers began looking into the report, “it became clear… that this was not an isolated incident.”

Police say the investigation indicated that Wright allegedly “committed numerous sexually-related crimes against numerous victims.”

Investigators say the alleged crimes happened between the last 15-19 years in the Allegheny Township area. The alleged victims range in age from 12- to 50-years-old.

According to the criminal complaint, one of the alleged victims told police she was assaulted three different times when she was a teenager. Police say the first incident happened when she was 14-years-old.

The criminal complaint reports she was taking a shower and pulled back the shower curtain to allegedly find Wright standing outside. She screamed, alerting her family to the incident.

In a press release, the Allegheny Township Police Department says: “Sexual assaults upon our children are one of the most serious and heinous crimes we investigate. Adults who prey on our young for sexual gratification rob them of their very innocence and trust. We cannot rest until such individuals are detected, arrested, and prosecuted in order to preserve and protect the very future of society.”

Anyone with additional information on Wright, or who maybe a victim that has not come forward, is being urged to call the Allegheny Township Police lead investigator on the case at 724-236-0202.

Wright is in jail on a $500,000 bond. His preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 21 at 10:15 a.m.