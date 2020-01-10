BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) – A man surrendered to detectives after he was accused of stealing more than $90,000 from a Bethel Park business.
According to police, A.J. Laugelli was a sales manager at J&A South Park Heating and Cooling when he allegedly stole approximately $92,029 from his employer. The criminal complaint says he’s accused of taking approximately $52,213 for his own personal benefit.
Investigators say they also determined Laugelli ran a home warranty scheme to cover-up the thefts for an amount around $18,000.
He’s facing multiple charges, including two counts of theft by unlawful taking and one count of receiving stolen property.
The Allegheny County DA’s office says he surrendered to their detectives Thursday and was released on an unsecured bond.
His preliminary hearing was set for Jan. 30, 2020.
