



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An overturned truck sent emergency crews over to the city’s North Side early this morning.

The Pittsburgh Public Works truck overturned around 7:30 a.m. under a bridge near the Clark Building on Merchant and Martindale Streets.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety officials, the truck struck a low overhanging train tressel. The impact caused it to roll onto its side.

Crash on the North Side—overturned city truck near the Clark Building—this is on Merchant St near Martindale St. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/yE0GNXCuBl — Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) January 10, 2020

Two people were inside the truck. One was taken to the hospital to be treated for a minor injury, officials said.

Personnel from Norfolk Southern and CSX will be out to inspect the tracks.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Crews began the process of pulling the truck upright just before 8:30 a.m.

Police are investigating the crash, but say the cause appears to be human error.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.