CRANBERRY, Pa. (KDKA) – The Cranberry Township Volunteer Fire Company is mourning the unexpected loss of two brothers who passed away within hours of each other.

In a Facebook post, Cranberry Township Volunteer Fire Company says former chief and fire administrator Mark Nanna passed away Wednesday evening and his brother, former president Lee Nanna, passed away hours later after learning about his brother’s death.

“These men embodied service to others through their lives and dedication to the fire service and their community. Our hearts and prayers are with the entire Nanna family,” another Facebook post read.

The fire company announced the funeral service arrangements for the brothers.

Private visitation for family and firefighters is scheduled for Sunday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home.

A firefighter service with the final radio call will happen at 7 p.m. Sunday, the fire company says.

Public visitation is scheduled for 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Then the funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Dutilh United Methodist Church, followed by interment and a luncheon.