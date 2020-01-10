



FOREST HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are on the scene of a shooting in Forest Hills that injured a 1-year-old.

Police say the shooting happened at the intersection of Yost Boulevard and Brinton Road in Forest Hills at 4:15 p.m.

The homicide unit says it appears gunshots were fired from one car towards another.

#BREAKING: Police say a 1-year-old was grazed by glass as a result of a shooting in Forest Hills near Yost Blvd. and Brinton Rd. Police think the shots were fired from one car towards another. This car appears to have bullet holes in the windshield and on the driver’s side. pic.twitter.com/3oRNb6Brk6 — Shelby Cassesse (@ShelbyCassesse) January 10, 2020

Allegheny County Police say early reports indicated a 1-year-old was grazed by a bullet, but they now believe the baby was grazed by broken glass during the shooting.

A large police presence could be seen from NewsChopper2.

No other injuries were reported, Allegheny County Police say.

Near the Auto Zone in Forest Hills, part of the parking lot is taped off.

A white Kia that can be seen in the middle of the lot has bullet holes in the front windshield and back door.

