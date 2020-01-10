By Shelby Cassesse
FOREST HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are on the scene of a shooting in Forest Hills that injured a 1-year-old.

Police say the shooting happened at the intersection of Yost Boulevard and Brinton Road in Forest Hills at 4:15 p.m.

The homicide unit says it appears gunshots were fired from one car towards another.

Allegheny County Police say early reports indicated a 1-year-old was grazed by a bullet, but they now believe the baby was grazed by broken glass during the shooting.

A large police presence could be seen from NewsChopper2.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

No other injuries were reported, Allegheny County Police say.

Near the Auto Zone in Forest Hills, part of the parking lot is taped off.

A white Kia that can be seen in the middle of the lot has bullet holes in the front windshield and back door.

(Photo Credit: KDKA’s Photojournalist Bryce Lutz)

