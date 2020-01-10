PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials say the Mt. Washington Transit Tunnel is expected to reopen on Monday morning.
The tunnel closed Tuesday night due to landslides caused by stormwater runoff.
The Port Authority said crews cleared trees, removed dirt and mud and stabilized the hillside.
Detours for bus and light rail service will continue to remain in place, the Port Authority said.
Inbound light rail service is operating on the tracks that run through the Allentown neighborhood. The outbound light rail service is operating through the Mt. Washington Transit Tunnel on the inbound tracks.
Riders traveling outbound from Station Square or South Hills Junction can board the rail from the inbound platforms.
A rail shuttle is also running on the outbound platforms between Station Square to First Avenue Station.
Buses remain detoured around the transit tunnel.
