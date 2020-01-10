VERONA (KDKA) — While arresting two burglary suspects in a Verona robbery, officials seized one gun and 12 bundles of suspected heroin/fentanyl.
On Friday, Allegheny County announced 26-year-old James Caldwell and 20-year-old Zachary Rogowski were arrested after search warrants were served at multiple residents in Verona.
The two are suspects in a Dec. 17, 2019 burglary in the 500 block of East Railroad Avenue, officials said. Two handguns were among the items stolen.
They are charged with burglary, criminal conspiracy, receiving stolen property and theft by unlawful taking.
On Friday, officials recovered one of the guns, 120 individual stamp bags of suspected heroin/fentanyl and drug paraphernalia during the searches.
Rogowski’s father, Walter, was also arrested and charged with possession with the intent to deliver narcotics.
