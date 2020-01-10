



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The temperatures moving into the region the next couple of days aren’t just a winter heat wave, they are likely going to be record breaking.

Highs today, on Jan. 10, will be in the mid-50s, just a couple degrees off of the record high for the day of 60 degrees.

Saturday is likely to see temperatures hitting the 70 degree range, with the record for the day being 68 degrees.

Sunday will see a warm start to the day, so we may even break the record high of 67 for the day. KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley says that’s unlikely though.

Historically, the stretch of days between Jan. 10-17 is the coldest period of weather of the year with average highs of only 35 degrees.

This year, that period of time will not be close to the year’s coldest.

Enjoy it while it lasts, it is still winter after all.

