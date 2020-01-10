  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:John Ryan Murphy, MLB, MLB Offseason, Pittsburgh Pirates, Pittsburgh Sports

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pirates have reportedly signed a catcher to a minor league contract.

According to Adam Berry of MLB.com, the team has inked John Ryan Murphy to a deal.

“Pirates announce they’ve signed catcher John Ryan Murphy to a Minor League contract and invited him to Spring Training, as
@RobBiertempfel reported earlier. Pirates also officially add Jake Elmore to their list of Spring Training non-roster invitees.”

The 28-year-old has spent portions of his career with the Yankees, Twins, Diamondbacks and Braves in his seven-year career.

Murphy has a career batting average of .175. Last season in 26 games, Murphy accrued 11 hits and 4 home runs.

