PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pirates have reportedly signed a catcher to a minor league contract.
According to Adam Berry of MLB.com, the team has inked John Ryan Murphy to a deal.
The 28-year-old has spent portions of his career with the Yankees, Twins, Diamondbacks and Braves in his seven-year career.
Murphy has a career batting average of .175. Last season in 26 games, Murphy accrued 11 hits and 4 home runs.
