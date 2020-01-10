SOUTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – State police are looking for a truck they say was driving around Indiana County and firing a paintball gun at structures.

An orange Chevy Silverado pick-up truck is wanted in connection to what state police are calling “a series of paintball incidents” in South Mahoning Township.

Police say they became aware of these incidents on Sunday and Wednesday when they were dispatched to several locations in South Mahoning after residents said their homes were struck by paintballs.

Not only were homes allegedly struck, but so was Rose Valley Amish schoolhouse along Hamilton Road. Eight structures along Hamilton Road, Georgeville Road, Lutz Road and McMillen Road were hit.

The schoolhouse sustained visible damage, as police say several paintballs went through the exterior structure. A damage estimate is pending.

Police say there is no evidence to suggest this was a hate crime.

The suspect vehicle has a lift kit, off-road tires and roof-mounted off-road lighting, police say. They believe the incident happened on Saturday around 6 p.m.

Anyone who may have also been targeted or has information on the suspects is asked to call Troop A Indiana at 724-357-1960. You can ask to speak to Troopers Lenze and McMullen.